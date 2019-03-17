Organ transplant recipient to receive award for his advocacy work
Dennis Segatto, far left, is seen in this photo presenting a cheque to Windsor Regional Hospital
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 12:42PM EDT
A Windsor man will receive a major award from the Trillium Gift of Life Network for his organ and tissue donation awareness and advocacy.
Dennis Segatto, a transplant recipient, will receive the Advocates in Action Award on Monday.
The Advocates of Action Award is being presented for the second time.
Segatto, is a kidney transplant recipient, undergoing his first transplant in 1979.
The TGLN says he is the co-founder of the Windsor Essex Gift of Life Association started in 2013.
In 2015, Segatto climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro with two friends to raise awareness.He created a documentary following their journey to promote organ transplantation and healthy living.
Segatto will receive his honour on Monday evening at the Caboto Club.