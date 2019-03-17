

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man will receive a major award from the Trillium Gift of Life Network for his organ and tissue donation awareness and advocacy.

Dennis Segatto, a transplant recipient, will receive the Advocates in Action Award on Monday.

The Advocates of Action Award is being presented for the second time.

Segatto, is a kidney transplant recipient, undergoing his first transplant in 1979.

The TGLN says he is the co-founder of the Windsor Essex Gift of Life Association started in 2013.

In 2015, Segatto climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro with two friends to raise awareness.He created a documentary following their journey to promote organ transplantation and healthy living.

Segatto will receive his honour on Monday evening at the Caboto Club.