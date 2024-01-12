Options for those without a ride to the Lions’ game

The last time Sam Omar saw this kind of excitement in the City of Detroit was when they city hosted the 2006 Super Bowl.

Fast forward to 2024, and the build up to Detroit’s first NFL home playoff game since 1993 feels like Super Bowl weekend.

“We have several reservations already,” said Omar, owner of DTW Airport Metro Trans, whose company has a chauffeur driven service that can take fans to and from the game. “Hourly reservation. The vehicle, we pick them up in Windsor. Wait for them until the game is done and then take them back to their homes.”

Other companies, like Butterfield Limousine Service, are available as well.

“We drop you off at the venue, pick you right back up,” said limousine Coordinator Kelly Nichol. “Don’t have to worry about drinking and driving afterwards. Don’t worry about finding a parking spot. It’s nice and easy.”

If you were planning on taking the bus over and now need to book a ride, don’t wait.

“It’s not going to happen on Sunday,” warned Omar. “We have a big volume of calls that day.”

If you are driving over, there are some things Detroit Police Chief James E. White said people need to be aware of.

“We’ve got a really good traffic plan,” White said. “We don’t anticipate any obstructions to moving through. We’re going to have some one-ways (roads) that brings you right into the field and takes your right out.”

According to White, the NFL Fan Experience has been kind to the Detroit Police Department and the way they handled traffic around Ford Field through the eight-game regular season. He hopes that streak continues in the playoffs.

He said people should be aware of buying fake merchandise and ticket scams. He cautions fans to plan for the weather, leave home early, pack a lot of patience, and not to bring any weapons.

“Lock your vehicle. Have a great time, and be super loud once you get inside Ford Field,” said White.