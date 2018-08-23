

The Canadian Press





The union representing OPP officers wants the Special Investigations Unit to end the practice of launching an investigation when an officer unsuccessfully administers naloxone to an overdose victim.

Onntario Provincial Police Association president Rob Jamieson says officers end up being the subject of an SIU investigation for doing what any first responder would do -- "trying to save a life."

Jamieson says he would like to see the police watchdog adopt a practice similar to British Columbia, where the Independent Investigations Office exempts officers whose life-saving measures are unsuccessful.



He called the practice in B-C a common sense approach.