OPP service dog 'Maximus' helps find man in ditch
Essex County OPP are giving credit to a police service dog for helping find a man in Lakeshore.
Members from the Lakeshore OPP Detachment responded a report of a suspicious person on Puce Road on Oct. 3 around 12:08 a.m.
Police say a man knocked on a door of a residence and asked for help, saying he was injured. The homeowner contacted police to assist the male.
When officers got to the residence, the man was no longer there. The homeowner described the man as being intoxicated and not dressed for the weather as he was only wearing pants and a tank top.
The Essex County OPP Canine Unit was requested to attend the area along with police dog ‘Maximus’ to assist in locating the male as officers were concerned for his wellbeing.Maximus and his handler Constable Milan Matovski have had several successfully tracks since joining Essex County's K9 unit in November, 2016. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
After a search of the area, PSD Maximus located the male in a ditch. Police say the man was wet and cold.
Essex-Windsor EMS transported the male to a local hospital as a precaution after being exposed to the elements.
