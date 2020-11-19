WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP dismantled a large scale cannabis production facility, Wednesday.

Several units with the OPP executed a search warrant on a greenhouse operation at Mersea Road in Leamingon.

It was reported that over 75,000 cannabis plants and more than 53,000 pounds of processed cannabis were seized with an estimated value of over 80 million dollars.

Currently, ten people are facing multiple charges and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington.

The investigation remains ongoing.