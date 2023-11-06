OPP seize cocaine, fentanyl, meth in Leamington bust

Three people have been charged after police seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and meth from a Leamington home last week.

The Essex County OPP Community Street Crime unit (CSCU) executed a warrant at an address on Lutsch Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Police found “a quantity” of the drugs along with drug paraphernalia, cash and other property.

As a result, a 40-year-old and 24-year-old both from Leamington have been charged with possession of opioids for the purpose of trafficking.

Police also charged a 59-year-old with possession of opioids and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

All of the accused are schedule to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you may submit an online tip at www.catchcrooks.com or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).