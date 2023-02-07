OPP seeking information after shots fired at Lakeshore home
OPP is investigating after multiple rounds were shot at a Lakeshore home while the residents were inside.
Lakeshore OPP responded to a weapons call Saturday, Jan. 28 at a home on Cleophas Drive. Initial reports found an unknown person or persons fired at the house the day before.
The Essex County OPP Crime Unit and West Region Forensic Identification Services attended the scene to process evidence.
Police say there are no concerns for public safety at this time.
Investigators are asking anyone in the area to check surveillance, dash-cam or door-cams for footage in the date/time range of Friday, Jan. 27 between 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. that may help with the investigation.
Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau presenting premiers with health-care funding offer
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is presenting the federal government's offer for billions in new health-care funding to the provinces and territories at a highly anticipated meeting in Ottawa today. At the first in-person meeting of all First Ministers in years, Trudeau is set to outline how much money his government is willing to provide, and what his expectations are for improving care.
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Residents digging through a collapsed building in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble from this week's devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
One-third of households say they're financially worse off compared to year ago: poll
A new poll finds one-third of Canadian households say their financial situation has worsened over the last year. According to a Leger poll commissioned by the Association for Canadian Studies, 34 per cent of Canadian households say they're financially worse off compared with a year ago.
U.S. actor facing sex charges in Nevada also facing charge in B.C.
A former actor in the movie 'Dances With Wolves' who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia.
Quake deaths pass 6,200 as Turkiye, Syria seek survivors
Search teams and emergency aid from around the world poured into Turkiye and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug, sometimes with their bare hands, through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake. The death toll soared above 6,200 and was still expected to rise.
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands say they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1 battle tanks.
Canada announces $10 million in aid to Turkiye, Syria after deadly earthquake
Ottawa says Canada will contribute $10 million to earthquake relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria as part of an initial aid package.
U.K. police officer, exposed as serial rapist, jailed for life
A former London police officer was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years for raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period.
Kitchener
-
'Loved what I did': Google layoffs impact Waterloo region employees
Some Waterloo region Google employees are now jobless after the tech company announced cuts.
-
Waterloo regional councillors want more automated speed enforcement
Region of Waterloo staff are hoping to double the number of automated speed enforcement sites in the region to 32 this year, but councillors want to see even more cameras added at a faster pace.
-
48-year-old woman dies after Wellington County crash
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in the Township of Wellington North.
London
-
Fatal fire under investigation on Dundas Street
London police officers and fire officials are investigating after a fatal fire in the east end of the city Monday afternoon.
-
London fraudster case closed after his death is confirmed
The court case involving the London man who defrauded Canada Post of more than $235,000 is now closed.
-
Multi-vehicle crash snaps hydro pole and cuts power
The public is asked to avoid a section of Highbury Avenue after a vehicle collision downed powerlines in the area.
Barrie
-
Collingwood OPP arrest senior on child pornography charges
After a three-month-long investigation, a 69-year-old man was arrested on Feb. 2.
-
Woman, 20, faces attempted murder charge after Barrie officer stabbed in face
A 20-year-old woman faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a Barrie police officer late Sunday night.
-
Armed robbery suspect wanted by Orillia OPP
Provincial police in Orillia are hunting for a man accused of an armed robbery at a business over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern highways reopen following brief closure due to weather
Several highways in northeastern Ontario are reopened after a winter storm created hazardous road conditions Tuesday morning.
-
Netflix to begin password sharing crackdown in Canada. What you need to know
Netflix users who have been sharing their passwords with friends and family members who live hundreds – or even thousands – of kilometres away won’t be able to do so for much longer, as the streaming service announced its plans to end password sharing.
-
U.S. 6-year-old who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another
A 6-year-old Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, chased students around and tried to whip them with his belt and once choked another teacher 'until she couldn't breathe,' according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
Ottawa
-
Federal union files complaint against CRA over work-from-home rules
One of Canada's largest unions representing public servants has filed a bad-faith bargaining complaint against the Canada Revenue Agency over what it's calling an "about-face" on the issue of working from home.
-
Thieves cut huge hole in Ottawa restaurant wall to get at jewelry store next door
An Ottawa restaurateur says he was shocked to find his restaurant broken into and even more surprised to discover a giant hole in the wall that led to the neighbouring jewelry store.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Homeowners left with unfinished projects after Ottawa construction company suddenly closes
Homeowners and employees have been left reeling after an Orléans construction company suddenly closed its doors, walking away from half-built houses and projects worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Toronto
-
'We are desperate': Family of slain Toronto tech CEO renews $250,000 reward in unsolved murder case
Nearly five years after Matthew Staikos was gunned down in Toronto, the family of the tech CEO has renewed a $250,000 reward in the unsolved murder case.
-
European family moves to Toronto in long-term Airbnb. A 'loophole' got them an eviction notice midway
For a Switzerland professor contracted to work in Ontario for a year, Airbnb looked like the right option for a family of five.
-
Video emerges of moments before former child actor was fatally run down on the Danforth
Surveillance video of the moments before a former child actor was run down by a vehicle on the Danforth has been obtained by CTV News Toronto as police search for the driver.
Montreal
-
Boy, 16, fatally struck in Laval parking lot by snow loader
A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by a snow clearing truck in the parking lot of Les Galeries Laval shopping mall on Monday night.
-
Montreal gets record number of pothole claims in 2022
The City of Montreal logged a record number of pothole claims in 2022 as the city continues to spend in the millions to patch over as many as it can.
-
Quebec Liberals accuse PQ of 'acting like Trump' on border crossing policy
Quebec interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay says that in wanting to close Roxham Road to prevent irregular entry of asylum seekers into Quebec, the Parti Québécois and its leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon are behaving like Donald Trump.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax medical student denies he killed fellow student for financial gain
A former medical student who claims he fatally shot a fellow student in self-defence during a drug deal in Halifax denied Tuesday he planned to kill the man and steal the marijuana he was carrying.
-
Man found dead behind Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton
A man has been found dead behind a Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton, N.S. Police are investigating the incident as a possible theft.
-
Shooting death of man in Dartmouth ruled a homicide, victim identified
The shooting death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
Winnipeg
-
'Everybody's begging for help': Winnipeg family mourning loss of relatives from Turkiye earthquake
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after two relatives were killed by an earthquake that caused destruction across southeast Turkiye and neighbouring Syria.
-
Car crash involving on-duty Winnipeg officers being investigated
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a car crash from last month that involved two on-duty Winnipeg Police Service officers.
-
New Chief Peguis statue to be unveiled on legislative grounds
A new statue on the legislative grounds is set to be unveiled and will be the first Indigenous person on the grounds.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by Calgary CTrain at Dalhousie Station
Calgary Transit says while CTrains are running through Dalhousie Station, they aren't stopping at the location due to a police investigation.
-
Vehicle strikes pedestrian on 68th Street N.E.
A woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was hit by a vehicle in the city's northeast Tuesday morning.
-
'X-Men' star James McAvoy coming to the 2023 Calgary Expo
Actor James McAvoy will attend the 2023 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.
Edmonton
-
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
-
More than 2,000 parking tickets handed out as residential parking ban ends: city
The city says the phase 2 residential parking ban will be lifted Tuesday at 7 p.m.
-
Bomb threat made against Sylvan Lake school: RCMP
A school in Sylvan Lake, Alta., was evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat, RCMP said.
Vancouver
-
'A largely absent resource': Those who call on Vancouver's police-based mental health team hope funding boost will improve service
There’s so much demand for Vancouver’s mental health emergency teams that people can be left waiting days, and sometimes teams never make it to requests for service at all. It’s hoped a funding boost to hire more staff will increase capacity of the service.
-
U.S. actor facing sex charges in Nevada also facing charge in B.C.
A former actor in the movie 'Dances With Wolves' who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia.
-
Dog named Kujo likely to 'kill or injure,' B.C. court rules in euthanasia decision
A dog named Kujo will be euthanized after a B.C. judge determined the animal is "likely to kill or injure" if released from the pound.