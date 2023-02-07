OPP seeking information after shots fired at Lakeshore home

OPP is investigating after multiple rounds were shot at a Lakeshore home while the residents were inside.

Lakeshore OPP responded to a weapons call Saturday, Jan. 28 at a home on Cleophas Drive. Initial reports found an unknown person or persons fired at the house the day before.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit and West Region Forensic Identification Services attended the scene to process evidence.

Police say there are no concerns for public safety at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area to check surveillance, dash-cam or door-cams for footage in the date/time range of Friday, Jan. 27 between 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. that may help with the investigation.

Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com.