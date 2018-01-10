

Essex County OPP are looking for witnesses after a fail-to-remain crash at the intersection of Highway 3 and Cabana Road.

Police and EMS were called to the intersection on Jan. 8 at 10:20 p.m.

The suspect vehicle reportedly failed to stop at a stop light, causing a northbound Highway 3 vehicle to swerve off the road, knocking down a hydro pole.

A black sedan or hatchback was last observed leaving the collision scene eastbound on Cabana Road.

Minor injuries were reported by the driver of the involved vehicle.

Any person with information regarding this collision or the identity of the driver or vehicle should immediately contact Tecumseh OPP at 519-735-2424.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.