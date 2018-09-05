

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are looking for witnesses after a teenaged boy on a scooter was struck by a vehicle in Kingsville.

It happened at the intersection of Jasperson Drive and Peachwood Drive at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the teen operating a non-motorized scooter collided with a white pickup truck.

Officers say the boy suffered significant but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck has been identified and did report the collision to police.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is urged to contact Kingsville OPP at 519-733-2345.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.