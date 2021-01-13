WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are looking for witnesses after a two-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

Police were called to the collision at Oldcastle Road and Highway 3 at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The crash was between a blue Chevrolet pickup truck and a gold/brown coloured Lexus. Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was a brief power outage as a result of the collision.

Several people stopped at the scene to assist and police are asking anyone that may have seen the collision or have any information about it to call 1-888-310-1122.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time.