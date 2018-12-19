

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in Tecumseh.

Officers were called to the collision around 5 a.m. on Malden Road near Bellaire Woods Drive.

Police say a 48-year-old cyclist was struck and the driver of the involved did not stop.

There is no word on the condition of the cyclist.

Police are asking anyone with information to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.