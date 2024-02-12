OPP seek unknown female after two fraudulent transactions over $40,000

Essex County OPP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest related to two separate fraud cases in 2022.

Investigators received a report that between July 26 and July 27 that year, an unknown female attended institutions in both Belle River and Kingsville and committed two fraudulent transactions totaling more than $40,000.

Anyone with information who can help investigators identify the person of interest is asked to contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.