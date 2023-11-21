OPP seek tractor trailer stolen in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP are asking for help locating a stolen tractor trailer in Lakeshore.

Police are investigating the theft that took place sometime after Nov. 18 and Nov. 20 from a business on Croft Drive.

It is a 2023 White Volvo tractor portion of the tractor trailer with Ontario license plate: BR56197. The front passenger bumper had a zip tie securing it.

If you have information call Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers online or call 1-800-222-8477.

OPP say the photo in their Facebook post is not the actual vehicle, but it is a similar year/make/model.