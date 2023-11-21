OPP seek tractor trailer stolen in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP are asking for help locating a stolen tractor trailer in Lakeshore.
Police are investigating the theft that took place sometime after Nov. 18 and Nov. 20 from a business on Croft Drive.
It is a 2023 White Volvo tractor portion of the tractor trailer with Ontario license plate: BR56197. The front passenger bumper had a zip tie securing it.
If you have information call Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers online or call 1-800-222-8477.
OPP say the photo in their Facebook post is not the actual vehicle, but it is a similar year/make/model.
DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.
Here are the food prices that increased, decreased in October
While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Don Martin: When interest payments equal health-care transfers, we owe our kids an apology
'It's bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
New image taken by James Webb Telescope reveals stunning new details of the centre of our galaxy
The most powerful telescope to ever be aimed at the stars is continuing to reveal stunning new details about outer space, with the most recent image taken by the James Webb Telescope showcasing the dense centre of our galaxy.
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts across provinces for this week, calling for, in some place, up to 10 centimetres of snowfall due to warm surface temperatures.
BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Waterloo student association, universities react to possible end of tuition freeze
Ontario’s colleges and universities are calling for a five per cent bump in tuition fees next September, as well as a 10 per cent increase in operating grants from the province, but students say they're already feeling a financial crunch.
Number of strangulation charges remains high: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says there were 123 strangulation charges laid locally in 2022 and 75 so far this year.
Child Witness Centre needs donations as sexual violence cases against youths rise
An organization that helps guide and support young people who are victims or witnesses of crimes, needs more support from the community as their case loads soar.
'I think it sucks': Residents irate with town’s only gas station set to close
Wiarton’s only gas station is turning off the pumps next month, and residents aren’t happy about it. 'What do I think about it? I think it’s terrible. We are a town of seniors, and a lot of us don’t drive out of town,' said Wiarton senior, Shirley Hunter.
Windsor, Ont. resident identified as victim of transport truck crash on Highway 401
One person has been killed after a transport crash on Highway 401 near Woodstock, Ont. Tuesday morning. Late Tuesday, Oxford County OPP identified the deceased as a 59 year old from Windsor.
London, Ont.’s mayor goes where few politicians have dared to go
It was the single word that supporters of the Palestinian people have been anxious see Canadian politicians use since war broke out more than a month ago in Gaza: 'Ceasefire.'
Speed enforcement cameras installed in Barrie to slow aggressive driving
Barrie is officially rolling out its new Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) with two photo radar camera systems around the city.
Charges stayed against former Barrie man accused of human trafficking
Accused human trafficker Kevin Kielty has taken a guilty plea in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday, admitting to illegally employing four foreign nationals from Mexico between 2017 and 2019 under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
Collision in Oro-Medonte sends 3, including child, to hospital
Two adults and one child were sent to the hospital after a collision in Oro-Medonte.
Feds to change law that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency
Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe said Tuesday evening that the fall economic statement includes plans to change the legislation that allowed Laurentian University to declare insolvency.
As winter sets in, $70M road construction season nears the end in Sudbury
A busy construction season is coming to a close in Sudbury. Greater Sudbury said it spent $70 million on roads and construction this season. Most projects have wrapped up, but work on the Kingsway will continue until mid-December.
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
Federal government proposing further public service spending cuts in coming years
The federal Liberal government is proposing further spending restraints on Ottawa's largest employer, but there is no concrete plan yet on how it will achieve this.
Head of NCC grilled by MPs over $8 million Rideau Hall barn
The National Capital Commission was in front of a House of Commons Committee on Tuesday, to defend spending $8 million on a barn used as a maintenance and storage space at Rideau Hall.
Video shows robbers smashing window to escape after Mississauga store owner locks them inside
A footwear and streetwear store in Mississauga’s Port Credit neighbourhood was robbed on Friday by several suspects in a brazen incident captured on surveillance video.
What to know in the retrial of Toronto mother Cindy Ali, once convicted of killing disabled daughter, as defence kicks off
It’s the second time in seven years that Cindy Ali, 52, has faced a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Cynara.
Fall economic statement: Chow says federal government's housing plan 'promising' but 'not ambitious enough'
The federal government’s fall economic statement tabled Tuesday is "promising" but “not ambitious enough” to tackle Toronto’s ongoing housing crisis, says Mayor Olivia Chow.
President of Montreal's public consultation office fired after City Hall vote
The head of Montreal's public consultation office has been fired following a vote at City Hall on Tuesday.
Quebec strikes: Parents scramble as schools shut until Thursday; health care also hit
Unions representing more than 400,000 public sector workers launched the first of three consecutive strike days on Tuesday, resulting in school closures and delayed surgeries -- while tens of thousands of other workers are set to walk out later this week.
Quebec MNAs were in apparent conflict of interest by increasing their own salaries: ethics commissioner
Quebec MNAs placed themselves in an apparent conflict of interest by voting to increase their own salaries, says National Assembly Ethics Commissioner Ariane Mignolet.
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
Sobeys promising to freeze prices
Sobeys is freezing its food prices for the rest of the year.
Ailing Arlington Bridge closing indefinitely
A 121-year-old bridge in Winnipeg may have seen its final passengers on it.
Manitoba government throne speech released. Here is what they're promising
The Wab Kinew government’s first speech from the throne promises to cut health-care wait times, follows through on affordability pledges, and says Holocaust education will be part of the province’s curriculum.
Manitoba government to include Holocaust education in curriculum
In a move motivated by discussions with concerned Jewish students, the Manitoba government is looking to make Holocaust education more prominent in classrooms. The announcement was made Tuesday as part of the Speech from the Throne and was welcomed by community members.
Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
Crown prosecutors have stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
Families affected by Calgary E. coli outbreak disappointed by not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
'I would do it all over again': Calgary couple celebrates 60 years of marriage
Calgarians Marion and George Edle celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28.
Budget increase deliberations underway at Edmonton city council
Edmonton's city council has started scrutinizing next year's property tax bills, asking questions of various boards and organizations about requests for increased funding as they debate a potential seven-per-cent increase in 2024.
4 hospitalized in crash between semi, transit bus east of Edmonton
Four people were taken to hospital after a crash in Strathcona County Tuesday morning.
Here's why you may not find sugar at the grocery store
Bakers may notice a shortage of certain sugar products on grocery store shelves this holiday season.
Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing outside Surrey, B.C., school
An 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing outside a Surrey, B.C., high school almost exactly one year ago.
Victim of Langley, B.C., shooting was father leaving for work, family says
The victim of an early morning shooting in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday was an innocent father who was on his way to work, according to his stunned family.
Teen arrested after chasing youth with knife outside Port Moody high school, police say
A teenager has been arrested after reportedly pulling a knife and chasing another youth with it outside a high school in Port Moody on Monday, police said.