OPP seek suspects after break-in at Kingsville new home build

Engineered roof trusses and flooring allow builders to construct open concept homes. Engineered roof trusses and flooring allow builders to construct open concept homes.

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | McCarthy falls short in first vote for U.S. House speaker

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy appeared headed toward a historic defeat in first-round voting Tuesday to become U.S. House speaker, sending the new Congress into a tangle as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership.

What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver