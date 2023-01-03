OPP seek suspects after break-in at Kingsville new home build

Essex County OPP are looking for suspects after a break-in at a new home build in Kingsville.

Members of the Kingsville OPP Detachment were dispatched to a property under construction on Malot Street on Dec. 27 for the report of a break and enter.

Police determined unknown individual(s) broke into a house that is under construction sometime between Dec. 21 and 27, and stole a combination diesel/electric heater.

The investigation is continuing.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.