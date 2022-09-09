OPP seek suspect after alleged sex assault in Leamington
Essex County OPP is seeking the public's help related to a sexual assault at a business in Leamington.
Police say a man went to the business in the 200 block of Erie Street South on Sept. 4 around 7:15 p.m.
The suspect allegedly approached a young female employee outside of the business where unwanted physical contact occurred.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian male
- Wearing blue baseball cap
- Black sunglasses
- Green shirt
- Light coloured shorts
The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public.
If anyone has any knowledge of this incident, they are asked to call the Essex County Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
