Advertisement
OPP seek missing Tecumseh man last seen in kayak near Mitchell’s Bay
Published Tuesday, September 21, 2021 11:54AM EDT
Police received a report of a missing person, Matthew Somogyvary, 40, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Courtesy OPP)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent OPP are asking for help finding a missing Tecumseh man who was last seen near Mitchell's Bay.
Police received a report of a missing person, Matthew Somogyvary, 40, on Monday around 11:40 a.m.
Somogyvary was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. Monday at the Waterway Campground near Mitchell's Bay getting into his kayak.
Description of Somogyvary:
- 6'1" tall, medium build
- Dark brown hair, thick beard and piercings in his left ear
- Believed to be wearing a green shirt, toque and glasses
- Reported to have been in a red kayak
Police are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Chatham-Kent OPP at 1-888-310-1122.