WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent OPP are asking for help finding a missing Tecumseh man who was last seen near Mitchell's Bay.

Police received a report of a missing person, Matthew Somogyvary, 40, on Monday around 11:40 a.m.

Somogyvary was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. Monday at the Waterway Campground near Mitchell's Bay getting into his kayak.

Description of Somogyvary:

6'1" tall, medium build

Dark brown hair, thick beard and piercings in his left ear

Believed to be wearing a green shirt, toque and glasses

Reported to have been in a red kayak

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Chatham-Kent OPP at 1-888-310-1122.