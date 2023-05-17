OPP seek man after alleged sexual assault and indecent act in Tecumseh

Essex County OPP are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted and exposed himself to a resident out for a walk in Tecumseh.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, members from the Tecumseh Detachment received a report of a sexual assault complaint that occurred in the Tecumseh Road and Southfield Drive area.

Police say a resident reported they had been approached while out for a walk and physical contact was made by an unknown male. As the victim walked away, the man allegedly called out to the victim and had his pants pulled down exposing himself.

The male is described as:

· approximately 5' in height,

· black hair with a crew cut hair style,

· wearing a yellow, short sleeve collared shirt, with long brown pants,

· possibly being of Asian descent.

Any person with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents should contact the Essex County Crime unit at 519-723-2491 Extension 7054.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.