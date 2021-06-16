WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say they are looking for the driver of a red car after a fail-to-remain collision in Kingsville.

Members of the Kingsville Detachment were contacted on Tuesday at 8:52 p.m., regarding a motor vehicle collision on Seacliff Drive at County Road 45.

Officers attended and through investigation learned that a red car travelling west bound on Seacliff collided into the front end of a white Lexus SUV.

Police say the driver of the red car, did not remain at the scene of the collision.

Kingsville OPP is seeking any witnesses, or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time with dash camera footage. The make and model of the red vehicle are unknown, but will have considerable front-end damage.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.