

CTV Windsor





Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 88-year-old man.

John Cominsky was reported missing Thursday after he did not show up for a family event the night before.

Police say he is hard of hearing and has been diagnosed with dementia.

He's described at 5' 6 tall, 130 lbs. with a thin build, grey hair and blue eyes.

He's believed to be driving at white, 2010 Volkswagen Jetta.