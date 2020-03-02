WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say the person who died following a crash in St. Joachim was a Windsor resident.

Emergency crews were called to County Road 42 between Lakeshore Road 125 and County Road 31 around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Essex county OPP say the crash involved a pick-up truck and a transport.

Police say it was a head-on collision – and the driver of the pick-up was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age of the deceased was 55 but police did not release a name.

The tractor trailer driver was transported to an area hospital for observation.

County road 42 was closed as the OPP's technical collision team investigated. No charges are expected.