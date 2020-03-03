WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP have now arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery at a Subway restaurant last November.

Police say it occurred in the 13000 block of Tecumseh Road on Nov. 17, 2019.

Officers received a call about 6:30 p.m. that day, minutes after a suspect entered the restaurant with his face covered and allegedly brandishing a weapon.

Police say he demanded money from employees.

There were no injuries and the suspect fled on foot with a small amount of cash.

Police say after an extensive search, they have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Tecumseh man with robbery.

OPP also arrested a man Sunday after they say he assaulted and robbed a woman in Leamington.

They say a woman was walking through a parking lot on Erie Street South when a man stole her purse and fled the area on foot.

Officers recognizing the suspect's description provided by the victim and witnesses, quickly located and took a man into custody.

A 34-year-old Leamington man is charged with robbery.