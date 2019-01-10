

OPP say a change regarding the Essex detachment will have no impact on the level of policing services to the town.

OPP Essex detachment members will no longer begin their shifts from the OPP Community Safety Office located at 31 Gosfield Townline West, beginning on January 31, 2019.

Police say the office is not closing.

Officers will continue to conduct regular patrols and will maintain a significant local presence, according to OPP.

"This change will not affect or reduce frontline policing services in the Town of Essex in any way,” says Inspector Glenn Miller, OPP Essex County Detachment Commander. “The OPP will continue to exceed adequacy and effectiveness standards for policing in all Essex County communities.”

Police say the change is being made to maximize OPP resources and operational efficiency.

Members of the public can continue to attend the Community Safety Office or call 1-888-310-1122 for non-emergency requests. For emergencies only, call 911.