OPP report multiple vehicle thefts over the weekend

Essex County OPP are warning of multiple vehicle thefts that happened over the weekend

According to police, vehicles were taken from Leamington, Tecumseh, Colchester and the Town of Essex.

All the thefts happened between 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 13 and 8:44 a.m. on Jan. 14.

Police said two of the vehicles were found not far from where they were stolen, however police are still searching for the other two outstanding vehicles.

The first vehicle is described as a 2002, Grey Toyota Sienna, which had been stolen from a Leamington convenience store parking lot.

The second vehicle is described as a 2011, White Kia Sorrento. This vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a Tecumseh residence.

After investigating, police found that the vehicles stolen were left unattended with the keys in the ignition.

Simple steps to help reduce the number of stolen vehicles