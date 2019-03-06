

Chatham-Kent OPP have released the name of a tractor trailer driver who was killed in a crash on Highway 401.

Police say the driver was involved in a collision on Monday in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Chatham.

Gurinderpal Matharoo, 49, of Stoney Creek, Ont., died at the scene from injuries sustained when the tractor trailer he was operating struck the rear of another tractor trailer around 2:30 p.m.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Kent Bridge Road and Orford Road were closed for several hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators completed the investigations.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.