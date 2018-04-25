

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have released the identity of a 65-year-old Lakeshore man killed in a crash in Big Creek.

Police say Jean-Guy Paulin died when the vehicle he was operating left the roadway and submerged in the creek.

The incident took place around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday near County Road 42 in Lakeshore.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.