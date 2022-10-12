OPP release composite sketch in hopes of identifying alleged suspect

OPP in Leamington are hoping someone will recognize the person shown in a recently released composite sketch.

According to police, they are looking for the person shown in the sketch in relation to an alleged incident that happened in September in Leamington.

Officers say a man was allegedly messaging with a young person on a messaging app, which lead to an in-person meeting.

The person of interest is described as a white man over the age of 40 with balding hair, a grey goatee and possibly driving a dark grey car with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).