Essex County OPP are hoping a composite drawing will help nab a suspect after a recent assault of a homeowner in Harrow.

Police say the victim was assaulted in front of his home on Munger Avenue West on Friday, Aug. 24 between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. when offering directions to the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 25 years of age, six-feet tall, with short dark hair and a short dark beard and matching moustache. He was wearing a zip up hoodie with the hood down and baggy knee length shorts.

Police ask anyone who recognizes this man contact them immediately to assist in identifying this suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.