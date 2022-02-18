OPP recover $14,000 in stolen items in Lakeshore storage locker

Essex County OPP are looking for the owners of stolen property items that were recovered during a search warrant of a storage locker in Lakeshore.

On Feb. 16, the OPP Community Street Crime Unit, executed the search warrant.

Police say approximately $14,000 worth of stolen property was retrieved, including a motorcycle, power tools and machinery.

Many of the rightful owners have been contacted and their property returned to them.

The investigation remains ongoing and Police continue to attempt to identify the rightful owners of the remaining power tools of various makes and models. If you have any information with regards to this property, you are asked to contact Detective Const. Jeff Paquette at 519-723-2491 ext. 7049.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.