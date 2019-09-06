OPP pledge to continue to lay charges in overdose-related deaths
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 8:13PM EDT
OPP continue to lay charges against alleged opioid dealers.
The provincial force says it has laid 20 manslaughter and 12 criminal negligence charges in 13 overdose-related deaths in recent years.
Police say the deadliness of fentanyl has been well documented, yet people continue to see the drug.
There were 1,265 opioid-related deaths in Ontario in 2017, including some in the London region, the latest data available shows.
This past June, OPP charged a third man in connection with the overdose death of a Central Huron man.