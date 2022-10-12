OPP ‘not investigating’ Tecumseh election candidate who removed opponent’s flyer from resident’s mailbox

Ontario Provincial Police say they are not investigating a Tecumseh council candidate who admitted to taking his opponent’s campaign material from a resident’s mailbox.

Security camera footage posted to social media by Tecumseh resident Nikki Cragg appears to show Ward 1 candidate Daniel Hofgartner — who had been canvassing Saturday — opening Cragg’s mailbox before uttering the words, “She’s got a new one out.”

The video shows him holding a flyer for fellow Ward 1 candidate Alicia Higgison before he turns to a campaign volunteer, exchanges words with them and puts the flyer in his back pocket.

Speaking with CTV News on Wednesday — two days after issuing a public apology on his social media — Hofgartner said he used “poor judgment” when taking Higgison’s flyer.

“Without even thinking, I put it in my pocket and walked away and continued campaigning, said Hofgartner, adding he took the flyer from the “first or second house” he visited that day.

“I really didn’t even realize I had done what I did until I got home and noticed it was in my back pocket. I feel bad about it. I made a mistake.”

Hofgartner said his action was not done with malice, adding people who know him recognize him as a “person of integrity.”

“I have great respect for my opponent and simply made an error on my part.”

When the issue was presented to the Town of Tecumseh, it was forwarded to provincial police “for further review,” according to a statement from acting town clerk Jennifer Alexander.

“The matter has been referred to the OPP,” said Alexander.

However, Const. Steven Duguay of Essex County OPP tells CTV News no formal complaint was issued by the town.

“So we are not investigating at this point,” said Duguay.

Higgison, Hofgartner’s sole opponent in the race for Tecumseh Ward 1 councillor, said she has noticed “mistrust” in local politicians while canvassing door-to-door — and incidents like only hamper that trust further.

“This was preventing voters from having access to information that I think they need to make a good choice,” said Higgison.

“We’re in this age of really low voter turnout … I think when things like this happen, it erodes a little bit of that trust.

Higgison added while she’s thankful for Hofgartner’s apology, she hopes any potential disappointment being felt by residents translates into more people heading to the polls.

“If people are getting involved in response to this, I hope they turn that into a vote so that they have a voice in the process,” she said.