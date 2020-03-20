OPP nab suspects at business thanks to citizen
Published Friday, March 20, 2020 11:53AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Two people from Windsor are facing charges after police say a citizen alerted them of possible thieves at a business.
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, OPP were called about suspicious activity at a business on Division Street North in Kingsville.
Police arrested two people at the scene.
A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman are charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The man is also charged with three counts of breach of a court order and mischief under $5,000.