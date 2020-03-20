LONDON, ONT. -- Two people from Windsor are facing charges after police say a citizen alerted them of possible thieves at a business.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, OPP were called about suspicious activity at a business on Division Street North in Kingsville.

Police arrested two people at the scene.

A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman are charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The man is also charged with three counts of breach of a court order and mischief under $5,000.