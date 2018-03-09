

CTV Windsor





With March break getting underway, OPP say they'll be patrolling highways looking for inattentive drivers.

For the fifth consecutive year, inattentiveness at the wheel has is the No. 1 factor in road fatalies, OPP say.

Distracted drivers accounted for 83 road fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads in 2017, compared to speed-related deaths at 75, alcohol/drug-related deaths at 46 and lack of seat belt use, 49.

Since 2009, when Ontario distracted driving laws took effect, there have been 692 people killed on OPP-patrolled roads in collisions that involved an inattentive driver.

"By now, the majority of drivers and passengers have witnessed, had a close call or been involved in a collision with a driver who was texting, talking on their cell phone or engaged in some other form of distraction.' said OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair.

"Last year, the OPP responded to 8,711 crashes that were linked to driver inattention."