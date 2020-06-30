WINDSOR, ONT. -- Around $225,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis along with $200,000 cash was seized from two Windsor residences following a multi-organization drug trafficking investigation.

Earlier this year the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) in conjunction with the Canada Border Services Agency and the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau identified a drug trafficking network allegedly involved in supplying cocaine to the Town of Leamington.

As a result of the investigation, members of OCEB and Essex County OPP Community Street Crime and Canine Units executed a search warrant on Tuesday, June 23 at two Windsor homes. More than one kilogram of cocaine and more than three kilograms of cannabis were seized. Police say the estimated street value is around $225,000.

A motor vehicle and more than $200,000 in Canadian currently was also seized.

Isai Quinteros Sorto, 28, of Windsor has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Sorto is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court in the fall.