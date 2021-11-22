OPP looking to return lost briefcase in Leamington to owner

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex County OPP are looking for the owner of a briefcase that was found in Leamington.

Police are asking anyone who can provide proof of ownership to contact 1-888-310-1122 or attend the Leamington OPP detachment Monday - Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.