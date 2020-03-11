WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say they are seeking witnesses after a two-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

Police, Essex-Windsor EMS and Tecumseh Fire Rescue Service responded to the crash on Highway 3 on Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 3 west of County Road 11 (Walker Road).

A black four-door vehicle with a driver and one passenger stopped in a live traffic lane for an unknown reason.

About 10 minutes later, a minivan, maroon in colour with a driver and six passengers struck the rear of the stopped vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The crash resulted in multiple injuries ranging from minor to non-life threatening.

Prior to the crash, another motor vehicle stopped next to the black vehicle and appeared to have a brief conversation with the driver before driving off.

The OPP want to speak with the driver of that vehicle to determine if they can provide details to assist with the investigation.

Anyone that may have any information that will assist with this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.