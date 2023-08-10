OPP looking for witnesses to Highway 401 crash
OPP in Chatham-Kent are looking for information regarding a crash on Highway 401 over the long weekend.
Police said emergency services responded to the westbound lanes near the 69 kilometer marker just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
A passenger vehicle with two people in it had rolled over entering the centre median of the highway. Both people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators now say another vehicle, possibly a grey or brown SUV, was indirectly involved in the crash.
Police would like to speak to the driver of the involved SUV, anyone who may have seen these vehicles prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) or www.stthomas-elgincrimestoppers.ca .
