WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP are seeking witnesses to a serious single-vehicle collision that injured three people in Kingsville.

It took place on Sunday around 10 p.m. on County Road 20 west of County Road 45.

Police say a white Infinity SUV left the roadway and struck a tree in the 1300 block of County Road 20, ejecting at least two of three occupants.

Officers say one person fled the scene, but was located in medical distress on the lawn of a nearby residence.

All three occupants were transported to an area hospital by Essex-Windsor EMS, suffering injuries ranging from serious to life threatening.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigator's attended the scene and the roadway was closed for investigation for about seven hours, but has since reopened.

OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle prior to the collision or can provide information relating to this crash, contact the Kingsville OPP detachment at 519-733-2345.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.