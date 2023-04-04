OPP looking for 'person of interest' in Lakeshore investigation

Essex County OPP are asking the public for help identifying a “person of interest” in Lakeshore.

Police say it’s related to an ongoing investigation.

#EssexCtyOPP are looking for assistance to ID this person of interest in relation to an investigation in the @TweetLakeshore , driving a grey Dodge Challenger. If you can ID this person call Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 ^sd E230391909 pic.twitter.com/0wOvjE7dDF — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 4, 2023

He was driving a grey Dodge Challenger.

If you can ID this person call Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.