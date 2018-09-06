

OPP are looking for frontline police constables in the West Region.

The OPP West Region Uniform Recruitment Unit is hosting an OPP Constable Information Session at the University of Windsor.

It takes place at Alumni Auditorium at 401 Sunset Avenue in Windsor on Sept. 17, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Admission is free.

OPP constable info sessions provide participants the opportunity to gain knowledge, insight and helpful advice relating to the OPP uniform recruitment process.

The session includes an overview of the minimum requirements to apply as well as the expectations of interested applicants.

Police say the presentation will benefit those who want to learn more about the OPP Uniform Recruitment process to ensure that they are at their competitive best before they apply.