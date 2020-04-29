LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police in Lakeshore are investigating a report of a naked man in the Lakeshore Conservation area who allegedly brandished a weapon at one person.

According to police a concerned citizen contacted them about the suspect around 8 p.m. Monday.

The citizen was walking their dog when they came upon the man who at the time was naked.

The citizen confronted the man before returning to the parking lot when he again saw the man who was then fully dressed.

The suspect allegedly brandished a weapon before leaving the area. Police did not release what kind of weapon was shown.

The suspect is described as male, white, approximately 30-years-old, 160 pounds, clean shaven and having numerous tattoos.

He was wearing camouflaged shorts, a green tank top and ball cap when seen leaving the area.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a green Toyota or Honda sedan, 4-door, with blue license plates starting with CMEH.

The vehicle had a "Realtree" brand sticker of a deer's head and antlers centered on the rear window.