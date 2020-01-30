OPP looking for more witnesses after Essex man dies in crash on Highway 3
Emergency crews were called to the collision at Highway 3 and County Road 27 in Kingsville,Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Courtesy OPP)
WINDSOR -- Essex County OPP are asking the public for help to find more witnesses after a fatal collision on Highway 3 in Kingsville.
Police say the crash took place on Jan. 23 around 9:30 a.m.
William Hillman, 74, from Essex died when his minivan collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection of County Road 27 (Belle River Road) and Highway 3.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Highway 3 was closed for several hours while police investigated.
Any witness to this collision that has not yet come forward is asked to contact Essex County OPP at 519-723-2491.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.