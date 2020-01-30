WINDSOR -- Essex County OPP are asking the public for help to find more witnesses after a fatal collision on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

Police say the crash took place on Jan. 23 around 9:30 a.m.

William Hillman, 74, from Essex died when his minivan collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection of County Road 27 (Belle River Road) and Highway 3.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Any witness to this collision that has not yet come forward is asked to contact Essex County OPP at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.