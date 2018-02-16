

Provincial police say they have located a missing 88-year-old Lakeshore man safe and sound.

John Cominsky was reported missing Thursday after he did not show up for a family event the night before.

Police put out a release this morning asking the community for assistance finding Cominsky, who is hard of hearing and has been newly diagnosed with the onset of dementia.

A Chatham man, Rob Rowe and his girlfriend claim they happened upon Cominsky this morning close to Blenheim.

Rowe took to Facebook, saying, “My girlfriend and I found him in the ditch early this morning. The police and ambulance arrived and he's in good hands."

“I think he will be fine,” he noted. "Very relieved the family can be at peace now.”