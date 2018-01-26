

CTV Windsor





OPP are investigating reports of stolen dogs in parts of Essex County.

Police were contacted by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society on Thursday, reporting several calls received from Essex area residents of dogs missing from their homes.

It has been discovered that an undetermined number of dogs are missing from the Essex, Harrow, Gesto and McGregor area.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.