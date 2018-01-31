

CTV Windsor





Provincial Police are continuing to investigate reports of missing dogs but say they are working separate fact from online speculation and that no evidence of wrongdoing or theft has been found.

OPP have received reports of dogs missing from Essex, Harrow, Gesto and Mcgregor.

Police say there has been a lot of speculation online regarding the missing dogs since the investigation began.

All incidents that were reported have been investigated and police have found no evidence of theft.

To date police say they have once incident consisting of two dogs from the same residence that confirmed missing but it is not deemed suspicious.

Police have also followed up on a lead concerning a suspicious white vehicle and determined that there was no involvement.