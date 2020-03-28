LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are searching for three suspects in connection to a Leamington pharmacy robbery Friday night.

Police say the trio of males entered a Talbot Street East pharmacy around 7 p.m. brandishing weapons.

They were all wearing ski masks and dark clothing.

They fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.