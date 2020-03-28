OPP investigating Leamington pharmacy armed robbery
CTV Windsor Published Saturday, March 28, 2020 11:32AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, March 28, 2020 1:52PM EDT
Suspects wanted in connection to a Leamington pharmacy robbery on March 27, 2020. (Supplied)
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are searching for three suspects in connection to a Leamington pharmacy robbery Friday night.
Police say the trio of males entered a Talbot Street East pharmacy around 7 p.m. brandishing weapons.
They were all wearing ski masks and dark clothing.
They fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Major Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.