OPP investigating Lakeshore fire as arson

OPP are asking for the public's help and say a vehicle fire last week in Lakeshore was set intentionally.

Around 12:28 a.m. on Thursday, fire and OPP responded to the call at a home in the 1700 block of Oriole Park Drive.

According to police, at least one person went to the home and intentionally set fire to a vehicle in the driveway that also caused damage to the home.

Investigators are looking for a light-coloured SUC that was seen on a security camera in the area at the time of the fire.

If you recognize the vehicle or the person in the above photos, contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Damage is estimated at $30,000 after a fire broke out inside a vehicle parked at a home in the 1700-block of Oriole Park Drive in Lakeshore, Ont. on Jan. 4, 2023. (Source: Lakeshore Fire Service)