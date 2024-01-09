WINDSOR
Windsor

    • OPP investigating Lakeshore fire as arson

    OPP are looking for the vehicle and person seen in this image as part of an arson investigation from Jan. 4, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP are looking for the vehicle and person seen in this image as part of an arson investigation from Jan. 4, 2024. (Source: OPP)

    OPP are asking for the public's help and say a vehicle fire last week in Lakeshore was set intentionally.

    Around 12:28 a.m. on Thursday, fire and OPP responded to the call at a home in the 1700 block of Oriole Park Drive.

    According to police, at least one person went to the home and intentionally set fire to a vehicle in the driveway that also caused damage to the home.

    Investigators are looking for a light-coloured SUC that was seen on a security camera in the area at the time of the fire.

    If you recognize the vehicle or the person in the above photos, contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Damage is estimated at $30,000 after a fire broke out inside a vehicle parked at a home in the 1700-block of Oriole Park Drive in Lakeshore, Ont. on Jan. 4, 2023. (Source: Lakeshore Fire Service)

