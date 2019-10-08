

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





Provincial police are reminding the public that it is a crime to vandalize election signs following a rash of incidents in Leamington and Kingsville.

Since the start of the federal election, OPP have received numerous complaints of damaged signs.

According the Canada Elections Act, "No person shall prevent or impair the transmission to the public of an election advertising message without the consent of a person with authority to authorize its transmission."

Leamington OPP are also looking into reports of an older man with white hair operating an older model black pick-up truck damaging signs.

Police are asking anyone with information about this suspect to call them.