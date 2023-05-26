OPP investigating alleged gun incident at Leamington high school
Essex County OPP are investigating an alleged gun incident at Leamington District High School.
Police say no one was hurt and the situation is secure.
OPP launched the investigation after a student allegedly brought a handgun to the school on Thursday.
Videos were sent to CTV News by a parent at the school. CTV News has not yet been able to confirm the authenticity of the videos.
A spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board confirmed they are aware of the incident. They say they "enacted safe school protocols" when they learned of the allegation.
One parent at the school, Kyle Mills, says he believes parents should have been notified immediately.
“I was shaking when I heard this news,” said Mills. “Just the thought of what could have happened, it got me really worked up over it. I would have liked to have the opportunity to say ‘kids, stay home today.’ You know? It’s not worth the risk. It’s one day. Let the police do their job, deal with the situation and move forward. I was scared. I was scared.”
CTV News has confirmed the OPP is investigating "an incident" from the high school yesterday, but they won't say if anyone has been arrested or charged or if a weapon is involved.
