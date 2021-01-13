WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are investigating a collision on County Road 42.

Police responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

It took place on County Rd 42 between Comber Sideroad and Gracey Sideroad in Essex.

The road was closed while police were on scene. They reopened it around midnight.

CTV News has reached out to OPP for details. More coming.