OPP investigating after crash on County Road 42 in Essex
Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021 8:05AM EST
Police responded to the crash on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Courtesy _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are investigating a collision on County Road 42.
Police responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
It took place on County Rd 42 between Comber Sideroad and Gracey Sideroad in Essex.
The road was closed while police were on scene. They reopened it around midnight.
CTV News has reached out to OPP for details. More coming.