

CTV Windsor





Provincial Police have found no threat to public safety after investigating threatening graffiti towards St. Ann Catholic High School was discovered.

St. Anne’s will remain open in Lakeshore. It is not believed that the graffiti was written recently.

A staff member made the discovery Monday and OPP were notified as part of school protocol.

Following further investigation police say no credible threat was found.

Anyone who may have information about the graffiti is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.